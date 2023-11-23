Thanksgiving spirit fuels local runners to support childhood cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Early Thanksgiving morning, community members laced up their running shoes for a heartfelt cause – supporting children battling cancer. The annual Turkey Trot for Hope 5K, orchestrated by the nonprofit organization Rapahope, drew more than a thousand participants this year, all eager to contribute to the goal of raising more than $75,000 for the Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation.

Melissa McNichol, the Executive Director of Rapahope, shed light on the organization’s mission, emphasizing their commitment to supporting families dealing with childhood cancer.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it affects everyone in the home and our job is to support their healing,” said McNichol.

McNichol shared the diverse ways the funds raised impact these families, from providing essential medical care to facilitating activities that offer moments of joy amid challenging times.

“It pays for everything that goes into supporting these families through fun activities to help them heal outside of chemo and radiation,” she explained.

She recounted a touching memory involving a camper who often sings the national anthem at each Turkey Trot for Hope race.

“Now her cancer and treatment left her deaf,” said McNichol. “So not only is she deaf and she has cancer, but she has the most beautiful voice and she’s willing to share that with us.”

However, this year’s race wasn’t without its share of surprises. A route mix-up midway through the 5K resulted in no awards being handed out. But, many racers including Leroy Wilson, still participated.

“I wanted to become a little more healthier as I went along…so I decided to start running and lose some weight and be healthy,” said Wilson.

Wilson usually participates in races in and around Mobile and was happy to support this cause.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.