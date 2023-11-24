Clouds gradually clear

Thick clouds in the morning will gradually clear as we go through our Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Saturday looks nice with lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

A system will go through Sunday giving us a decent chance of showers. Nothing severe is expected, just rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

We will turn chilly next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s and lows will drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

