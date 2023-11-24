Holiday season ramps up as families travel to Baldwin County to cut down their own Christmas tree

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, families are now preparing for Christmas. And that means finding the perfect tree at the Fish River Christmas Tree Farm in Baldwin County.

“This one found it. And we do it every year. We come through here and we pick our tree out. This is our black Friday tradition,” Ben Stroecker said.

And it’s more than just finding one and cutting one down.

“We want to make sure that it’s nice and full and tall. Great for decorations is what we’re looking for,” Thomas Broome

Making this the perfect place for a new holiday tradition.

“You are going to get a little sweaty. But it’s a great time. Take it in. Go through all of the isles. The kids love it. Take your time,” Stroecker said.

Fish River Christmas Tree Farms is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

