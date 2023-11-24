McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular fast food restaurant in Fairhope went up in flames on Thanksgiving.

It happened at the McDonald’s location on Greeno Road.

FOX10 News was told the fire started Thursday afternoon in the roof and then spread quickly. The restaurant was open, but there’s no word yet about whether there were any customers inside.

There have been no reports of any injuries, but the building is a total loss.

