Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.
Police are on the scene of a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.(Stephen Moody, FOX10 News)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirmed a male victim was shot late Friday morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway shortly before noon after receiving a report of someone being shot.

An MPD spokeswoman told FOX10 News that further details would be released after detectives arrive at that location.

