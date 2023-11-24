Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirmed a male victim was shot late Friday morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway shortly before noon after receiving a report of someone being shot.

An MPD spokeswoman told FOX10 News that further details would be released after detectives arrive at that location.

