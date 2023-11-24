Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 51st annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrated their 51st annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow.

The two-day event began Thanksgiving morning, and thousands made the trip to the reservation to celebrate.

“I’ve been living in Mobile for over 20 years, and I always wanted to come. This is our first time. So, we did our dinner and we decided that we would come up and enjoy our afternoon,” Raymond Pelt said.

“It’s very nice. There are a lot more vendors. Now the pavilion is pretty new. Covered,” Kathy Morrow said.

And the brand-new pavilion became home to one of the grand attractions of the event. The grand entry.

A parade full of dancers and drum groups from all over the U.S. and Canada. All of them would compete later for over 130 thousand dollars in prize money.

But that’s not all.

“The food.”

“She’s looking at the food.”

There was definitely a lot of food. Along with it, different craft booths. All to celebrate the rich history and traditions of American Indians on the original reservation land.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s great. Not only for the community, but you learn something,” Pelt said

So, if you don’t have plans to attend this year, you should definitely think about next year.

“Definitely. Especially if you’ve never come before. You really should,” Morrow said.

Day two of the Thanksgiving Pow Wow will be Friday. Tickets are $15 for both days, $10 for one-day admission, and children 6 years and younger get in free.

