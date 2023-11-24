Possible overnight showers

We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Despite some dreary weather late in the day, the rain remained very light as expected. There is still a possibility of some showers tonight, but the clouds will partially clear on Friday. Looking ahead, there is another chance for rain on Sunday. While no thunderstorms are expected, there may be periods of light rain throughout the day.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Black Friday will start off cool, so make sure to stay warm if you plan on going for a much-needed morning run. Later in the day, clouds will linger and temperatures will reach the lower 60s. If you’re planning on doing any Christmas decorating in the afternoon, you don’t need to worry about rain. The disturbance that caused the showers on Thanksgiving will be well out of our area.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is looking seasonable and pleasant, with temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon and partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, another disturbance will move into the area. There is a possibility of a weak low-pressure system developing off the coast, which could increase our chances of rain. However, rainfall is expected to be periodic throughout the day, with minimal totals. Most projections indicate rainfall amounts under half an inch.

NEXT WEEK:

A quiet and cooler weather pattern is expected to settle in for next week. We can anticipate partly to mostly cloudy skies, along with cool mornings. It’s likely that we will see temperatures in the 30s on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.