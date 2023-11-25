French bulldog saved from animal cruelty case finds calling as ‘foster dad’ to puppies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A rescue dog in Colorado turned out to be more special than his family could have ever imagined.

In the past few years, Lou the French bulldog has taken more than 200 foster puppies under his paw.

But his journey to “Dad of the Year” was an unlikely one.

Lou’s owner Kelley Likes said the dog came from a cruelty case in 2018 where he was left for weeks without food or water, among dozens of other dogs.

Lou was one of the only dogs still alive when law enforcement forced their way onto the property.

“He’s got some lasting effects from that – you can see he had frostbite on his ears,” Likes said. “He was living outside in an outside kennel. Somehow, he survived.”

The surviving animals were taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), where they were given veterinary care, food, a warm place to stay, and other much-needed TLC. Under that love and care, Lou thrived.

Likes, who is HSPPR’s vice president of philanthropy, was immediately drawn to Lou.

“I ended up bringing him into my office, and he would roll around and lay in the sun. And I said, ‘I’m not going to adopt this dog.’ That lasted about five seconds. And here he is!” she said.

About two years after adopting Lou, Likes and her husband decided to start fostering puppies.

“He immediately took to them, rolled on his back, showed them he was a fun, safe place. And they kind of treat him like he’s a jungle gym, which is really fun to watch,” Likes said.

But Lou doesn’t just play with the youngsters; he’s been a foster dad to them.

“He kind of shows them how to be a dog, how to be well-adjusted, how to be comfortable in a home environment. He definitely helps them get adopted,” Likes said.

Likes said the interaction with Lou is invaluable for the puppies when they move into their forever homes.

“I think he knows they need a little extra love, and he’s here to do that and give them some support while they get through their foster care,” Likes said.

Even if the puppies come in with their mother, Lou still likes to be a role model.

“[He] is like a naughty uncle,” Likes laughed.

Lou’s family said humans could learn a lot from him.

“He’s very resilient, as a lot of animals are, and I think his resiliency is just something cool that animals can teach us. He’s never really been down about his situation. He’s a kind of happy, fun personality,” Likes said.

