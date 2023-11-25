Mild temperatures for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another day of pleasant weather is expected on Saturday, but rain moves in for Sunday. Scattered rain is likely during the midday and afternoon hours, before clearing in the evening. We are not expecting much rain from this system, with most models indicating around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to next week, cold air will filter in after our Sunday system, resulting in morning lows dipping well into the 30s mid-week.

SATURDAY:

A cool morning in the 40s will be followed by a mild afternoon in the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, but a few more clouds may develop in the afternoon.

Perfect football weather for the 2023 Iron Bowl (WALA)

For those traveling up to Auburn for the Iron Bowl, the forecast looks great! Mild conditions are expected to start the game, but temperatures will gradually fall after sunset. It would be smart to bring a light jacket as temperatures will be in the 50s at the end of the game.

RAINY SUNDAY:

Our next system moves in on Sunday, bringing periods of rain through the morning and afternoon. Rainfall will be light, and no thunder is expected. Rainfall will likely only amount to around a quarter of an inch.

This system is a combination of a weak low-pressure system in the Gulf and a cold front currently sitting to our north. These will quickly move across our area to provide light rain. Any showers will be exiting by the evening hours.

Temperatures on Sunday will be mild, starting near 50 degrees and climbing to the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures on Sunday will fall further into the 40s as a result of the cold front.

NEXT WEEK:

A quiet and cooler weather pattern is expected to settle in after the passage of the cold front late Sunday. We can anticipate partly to mostly sunny skies, along with cool mornings. It is likely that temperatures will be in the 30s from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Cold temperatures expected midweek (WALA)

Our next chance of rain comes with the next disturbance on Friday, which also marks the first day of December.

