ALEA: Gulf Shores man killed in traffic accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, says a two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man.

ALEA officials say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 on Baldwin County 9, approximately five miles south of Summerdale, in Baldwin County.

They say 41 year old Cameron A. Onjukka was fatally injured when the 2008 Toyota Avalon he was driving collided head-on with the 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old youth from Mobile.

They say Onjukka was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA officials say the 17-year-old and Macy E. Bishop, 20, of Summerdale, who was a passenger in the Elantra, were both injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

