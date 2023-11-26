Daphne small business owner talks about prepping for holiday sales

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - In the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, many folks overlook the gem that is Small Business Saturday, often overshadowed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Most don’t realize that Small Business Saturday is another opportunity to snag some sweet deals.

With many shoppers out and about this weekend, I talked to India Rosado, owner of IKraft LLC. It’s a business she runs out of her home in Daphne where she sells custom t-shirts, drinkware, acrylics, and 3D laser-engraved accessories. Many items are made to order and she has various other products that are ready to ship for purchase on her website.

“One day, I had ordered something from a couple of local businesses,” said Rosado. “And I just got tired of the inconsistency, you know, and then it was like, you know, I could make that because I’ve always had a creative niche.”

Rosado talked about how she prepares for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

“Oh, it’s a process,” said Rosado. “It’s not something you just wake up and say I’m going to do the week of. I started back in August. I’m in a couple of online boutique classes and we had a marketing class and from August on up into November, we started prepping.”

Rosado’s family plays a crucial role in helping her with the holiday rush.

“My family does help. My husband helps, my children have to help. We all pitch in, my mother helps, my aunt,” Rosado explains. “We all kind of pitch in and help out. But I’m mostly the creative curator behind everything.”

She offers this advice for other small business owners considering participating in Cyber Week:

“I would say stay consistent, stay consistent and show up,” said Rosado.

For shoppers curious to know IKraft LLC’s deals on Cyber Monday, get ready for a treat. Rosado says customers will receive a 10% discount when checking out on her website.

