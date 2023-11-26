Advertise With Us
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road

Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four people were arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Traditions Apartment at 6201 Old Shell Road around 2:10 a.m. According to MPD, male victim had been shot during a robbery. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly afterward, police arrested Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie, all 19, and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the crime, authorities said.

Caver Nash, Nichols and Langie have bond hearing set for Monday, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

