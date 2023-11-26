Advertise With Us
Prichard water board appeals receivership to state Supreme Court

Prichard water board appeals receivership to state Supreme Court
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board wants to stay in charge of the utility and has asked the Alabama Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s ruling which put someone else in charge of the day to day operations.

The reason the judge made the move is because he determined the water board was in default of the nearly $56 million it had borrowed from Synovous Bank in 2019. The water board now is appealing that decision.

Synovous recently objected to a motion filed by the Prichard water board to force the bank to reveal the names of the investors who had purchased bonds — which Synovous manages — in the troubled utility.

