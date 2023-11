MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile says the outdoor Rosary procession for the Solemnity of Christ the King in downtown Mobile Sunday morning has been cancelled because of rain.

The Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. inside the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

