Rain showers likely on Sunday

Rain will move in overnight on Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon. The rainfall amounts will be light, and this system will quickly exit our area by Sunday evening. Looking ahead, much cooler air will move in for the upcoming week. Afternoons will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

🌧️ Rain will be possible overnight and become more widespread by Sunday morning. Expect periods of light rain through the morning and early afternoon...#alwx #mswx #flwx #mobwx pic.twitter.com/qnkWU2NUh5 — Nicholas Herboso (@KNBHwx) November 26, 2023

SUNDAY RAIN:

Rain will begin overnight on Saturday and become more widespread by Sunday morning. It will not be a complete washout, but there will likely be periods of light rain through the morning and early afternoon. Most models indicate that rainfall will only total up to around a quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts.

On Sunday evening, the rain will clear and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Cooler air will gradually move in thanks to a passing front. This front will help bring temperatures into the 40s by Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

A quiet and cooler weather pattern is expected to settle in after the passage of the cold front late on Sunday. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, along with cool mornings. It is likely that temperatures will be in the 30s from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Our next chance of rain comes with the next disturbance on Friday, which also marks the first day of December.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.