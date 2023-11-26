Advertise With Us
Rainy Sunday with cooler weather ahead

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Periods of steady rain will continue throughout the first half of Sunday. In the evening, rain chances will decrease as cooler air moves into the area. Over the next few days, cool air will dominate, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s until midweek.

SUNDAY RAIN:

Rain will persist intermittently during the morning, but become more scattered in the afternoon. Any remaining rain will taper off by the evening hours, and a cold front will pass overnight. It is possible that we may see some breaks in the clouds as early as this afternoon.

As for rainfall amounts, they are expected to be light. Most models indicate that rainfall will total up to around a quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts in some areas.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Chilly air will rush in after the cold front passes on Sunday night. Monday will start off with temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s inland, and only reach the 50s in the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s will continue until midweek, with a light freeze possible inland on Wednesday night.

Looking ahead, our next chance of rain comes with the next disturbance on Friday, which also marks the first day of December.

