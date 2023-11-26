Advertise With Us
Hire One

Saints manage just five field goals in 24-15 loss to Falcons

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in the first half of the NFC South showdown in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WVUE) - Five Blake Grupe field goals aren’t enough to win games in the NFL. The Saints (5-6) found that out the hard way, losing their second game in a row, 24-15.

The deciding score came courtesy of a 26-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder to rookie running back Bijan Robinson. That score upped the advantage to 21-12 for the Falcons (5-6).

Tyrann Mathieu pulled in two interceptions for the Saints, but New Orleans also gave the ball away twice, on a Derek Carr interception and a Taysom Hill fumble.

The Saints appeared to be extending their first-half lead in Atlanta, but Jessie Bates III had other ideas. He picked off Carr and took it 92 yards the other way for a pick-six. Instead of leading 10-0, the Saints trailed, 7-3.

New Orleans trailed at halftime, 14-9, as three Grupe field goals couldn’t match two Falcons touchdowns in the first two quarters.

The Saints, already with Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve list, sustained several more injuries in the course of action. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, defensive end Cam Jordan and running back Jamaal Williams all left the game hurt.

The Saints open a three-game homestand next Sunday (Dec. 3), when they host the 8-3 Detroit Lions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway