Speed limits reduced in downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Keep an eye out for reduced speed limits in downtown Fairhope.

Fairhope Police say the downtown Central Business District is reducing the speed limit to 15 miles per hour on Fairhope Avenue and Section Street downtown.

Police say it’s an effort to safeguard pedestrians and cyclists amid growing traffic.

Motorists will notice the newly installed electronic signs on Fairhope Avenue, and similar signage will be visible on Section Street as of Monday morning.

