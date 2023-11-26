Advertise With Us
Two killed in I-65 accident in Escambia County, Alabama

(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people died in an accident Saturday morning on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA.

ALEA officials say the accident happened at approximately 4:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, on Interstate 65 near the 51 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Atmore,

They say Augustine R. Beene, 29, of Livingston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder he was driving collided head-on with the 2023 Kia Niro driven by Antonio L. Minniefield, 49, of Decatur, Ga., who was also fatally injured.

Both Beene and Minniefield were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

