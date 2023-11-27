MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join us in Whoville for the 4th Annual Breakfast With The Grinch!

This year’s event will kick off on Dec 2nd at Steele Creek Lodge.

Come enjoy the Famous Breakfast Gumbo from the Satsuma Chevron and our Grinch Pancakes.

We have two seating times available 8:30 -10:00 A.M. and 10:30 A.M.- 12:00 P.M.

Don’t be a Grinch and miss out on all the fun!

Tickets are $20 per person and this year’s event is a fundraiser for the Women’s Club of Satsuma, Satsuma Community Development Organization, and Satsuma High School Football Team.

For tickets and more info visit:

www.ticketsource.us/grinchbreakfast

Facebook.com/Satsumabreafastwiththegrinch

