4th Annual Breakfast With The Grinch

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join us in Whoville for the 4th Annual Breakfast With The Grinch!

This year’s event will kick off on Dec 2nd at Steele Creek Lodge.

Come enjoy the Famous Breakfast Gumbo from the Satsuma Chevron and our Grinch Pancakes.

We have two seating times available 8:30 -10:00 A.M. and 10:30 A.M.- 12:00 P.M.

Don’t be a Grinch and miss out on all the fun!

Tickets are $20 per person and this year’s event is a fundraiser for the Women’s Club of Satsuma, Satsuma Community Development Organization, and Satsuma High School Football Team.

4th Annual Satsuma Breakfast with The Grinch

Saturday, December 2nd 2023 ( 8:30- 10:00 A.M. and 10:30 A.M- 12:00 P.M.)

Steel Creek Lodge

368 Juniper Ave, Satsuma Al 36572

For tickets and more info visit:

www.ticketsource.us/grinchbreakfast

Facebook.com/Satsumabreafastwiththegrinch

