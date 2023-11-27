Alabama Mural Trail gaining attention around the state

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Artwork is bringing more interest to some Alabama communities, both large and small.

It’s part of a growing movement that also shines a spotlight on how a coat of paint is creating more opportunities for art and, maybe, some tourism in the state.

There are nearly 300 places to visit with murals in 60 counties as part of the Alabama Mural Trail, which started in 2021.

Now, the University of Alabama is helping spread the word about it.

UA’s Center for Economic Development has partnered with several state tourism and economic development groups to encourage tourists to visit murals along the trail. Besides taking a selfie, visitors can also earn points through a free digital passport.

“We’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback on the trail. People really enjoy visiting the murals,” said Erin Hackenmueller with the UA Center for Economic Development. “We just launched the Alabama Mural Trail digital passport. And so, that allows people to go in and check in at murals. If you check in to a certain amount, you can rack up points to get prizes.”

To use the digital passport and to find more information on about the Alabama Mural Trail, visit alabamamuraltrail.org.

