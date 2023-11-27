Alabama State Capitol’s 2023 Christmas tree arrives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas has officially arrived at the Alabama State Capitol!

The 2023 Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, was brought to the Capitol’s steps around 2 p.m. and hoisted into place by a large crane.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories, or 40 feet tall!

The tree will decorated throughout the week, and on Dec. 1, Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

More details on the tree and where it came from will be released soon.

