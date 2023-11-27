Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama State Capitol’s 2023 Christmas tree arrives

Christmas has officially arrived at the Alabama State Capitol!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas has officially arrived at the Alabama State Capitol!

The 2023 Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, was brought to the Capitol’s steps around 2 p.m. and hoisted into place by a large crane.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories, or 40 feet tall!

The tree will decorated throughout the week, and on Dec. 1, Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

More details on the tree and where it came from will be released soon.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS
2023 holiday events across central Alabama

We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.

The Town of Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, December 9 at 6:00 pm,...

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Law Tigers: Case or no case?
Law Tigers: Case or no case?
This walk started in Key West, Florida back in October and will finish in Forks, Washington
‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as they walk from Florida to Washington
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP Tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration On Sale Now
VIP tickets for MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration on sale now
‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as walk from Florida...
‘Walk for Vets’ organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as walk from Florida to Washington