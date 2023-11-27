It’s much colder for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures are much colder today after a pretty mild and gloomy Sunday. The high today will be right around 60 degrees and we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Get ready for temps to really get cold tonight when the sun goes down. We’ll bottom out close to freezing by Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning!

Those will be the coldest starts to the week before a big warmup shows up at the end of the week with high rain/storm chances returning. Expect dry weather through Thursday, but large threats for more rain/storm action getting us Friday through Sunday. Too soon to know if severe weather could be an issue but that will be our focus this week. Temps hit the mid to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with highs jumping all the way into the mid to low 70s by Friday.

