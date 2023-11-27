Advertise With Us
Michigan Avenue to close at railroad tracks

Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 27, Michigan Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 27, Michigan Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks south of Virginia Street for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile has announced.

Mississippi Export Railroad expects the work to take from seven to 10 days to complete, according to city officials.

The detour route will be Duval Street to Houston Street to Virginia Avenue.

