Michigan Avenue to close at railroad tracks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 27, Michigan Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks south of Virginia Street for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile has announced.

Mississippi Export Railroad expects the work to take from seven to 10 days to complete, according to city officials.

The detour route will be Duval Street to Houston Street to Virginia Avenue.

