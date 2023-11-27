NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship underway in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - As supporters braved the cold, the best of the best left it all on the pitch as the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship officially got underway.

16 of the best teams in the country are competing for the title of National Champion. And family members couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m extremely proud. Not just for number 23 Alyssia Davis. But I am extremely proud for all of the ladies. They all want this. They want it really bad. So, I’m just a soccer mom that’s here to support all of the ladies,” Angelia Davis said.

And the day started with number one seed William Carey University out of Hattiesburg defeating Keiser University 1 to nothing.

The deciding goal was scored early in the second half by Maria Azarias.

Some fans didn’t even have to make the long drive from Hattiesburg. Instead, opting for the short drive from Mobile.

“It’s awesome. Just the legacy that they’ve created since I played. They’ve gone to multiple and numerous national championships, won it in 2018. And anytime I get a chance to support them, I’d like to do that,” Jeana Stanley said.

The same sentiment shared by fans of the other 15 teams. All hoping to lift the trophy next week.

The National Championship game will be played Monday, December 4th.

