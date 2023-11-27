Outdoor holiday market held Saturday in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shoppers in Mobile had an opportunity to support local businesses Saturday morning.

The third annual Small Business Saturday: Outdoor Holiday Market took place in downtown Mobile for people to take care of their Christmas shopping or snag something for their homes as venders set up shop in Cathedral Square and along Claiborne and Jackson streets.

The event was put together by the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department and city of Mobile’s Office of Supplier Diversity.

Organizers told FOX10 News how the event helps small business owners connect with the community.

“It’s an opportunity for our businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar location to come out sell their products,” said Archnique Kidd, the city of Mobile’s supplier diversity manager.

“For some of them, we do have some new businesses, they’re introducing their products to the citizens of the city of Mobile. But it’s also an opportunity for those small business owners to receive information from our small business community partners and resources. So, we have the Mobile Area Black Chamber, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as Commonwealth Bank and Innovation Portal here today, giving information to those business owners,” she said.

Organizers say they want to expand the event in the future.

