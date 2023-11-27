Advertise With Us
Hire One

Outdoor holiday market held Saturday in downtown Mobile

The event gave shoppers an opportunity to support local businesses.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shoppers in Mobile had an opportunity to support local businesses Saturday morning.

The third annual Small Business Saturday: Outdoor Holiday Market took place in downtown Mobile for people to take care of their Christmas shopping or snag something for their homes as venders set up shop in Cathedral Square and along Claiborne and Jackson streets.

The event was put together by the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department and city of Mobile’s Office of Supplier Diversity.

Organizers told FOX10 News how the event helps small business owners connect with the community.

“It’s an opportunity for our businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar location to come out sell their products,” said Archnique Kidd, the city of Mobile’s supplier diversity manager.

“For some of them, we do have some new businesses, they’re introducing their products to the citizens of the city of Mobile. But it’s also an opportunity for those small business owners to receive information from our small business community partners and resources. So, we have the Mobile Area Black Chamber, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as Commonwealth Bank and Innovation Portal here today, giving information to those business owners,” she said.

Organizers say they want to expand the event in the future.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway

Latest News

Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police
The event gave shoppers an opportunity to support local businesses.
3rd annual outdoor holiday market held Saturday in downtown Mobile
Rain cancels Christ the King procession in downtown Mobile Sunday morning
The Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was the site of a Mobile tradition — Christ...
Rain cancels Christ the King procession in downtown Mobile Sunday morning