Stillman College to use grant money for biomedical research facility

Stillman College Grant Money
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College will soon be home to a new research facility as part of the school’s ongoing effort to better serve the Tuscaloosa community groups who are not receiving good healthcare.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell toured west Alabama recently where she announced that she had secured federal funding so that this research facility could be built on the Stillman College campus.

Stillman College President Yolanda Page joined Rep. Sewell when she made the announcement.

The federal government awarded Stillman nearly $8 million in grant money.

“It brings me great pride and privilege to be joined today by Dr. Yolanda Page, new President of Stillman College, and present this check for $7.9 million,” Sewell told a small crowd at the school.

The money will pay for the construction of a new biomedical research facility that Dr. Page said will be built near the main entrance of Stillman’s campus.

“It will provide our students, but also the residents of Tuscaloosa and citizens of Alabama to have access to state of the art research as it relates to those health disparities that continue to plague our communities,” Page said.

Access to that research could close the gap in healthcare disparities minorities face in comparison to other groups.

President Page hopes construction of the new biomedical research facility can start sometime within the next year or so.

