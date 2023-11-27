Temperatures dropping this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Monday! It was a chilly start to begin the day, with morning lows dipping down into the upper-30s and the lower-to-mid 40s. Heading into this afternoon, clouds will roll in this afternoon and daytime highs will only max out in the mid-to-upper 50s and possibly the lower-60s. We are staying well below average for this afternoon. We will stay dry, with clouds sticking around overnight.

Heading into Tuesday, we will start off cold once again. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 30s and the lower 40s, but wind chill values will have us feeling like the upper 20s! Bundle up heading out the door. Sunshine will return tomorrow, but we will continue to not feel like the end of November, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 50s once again.

Wednesday morning will be even colder to start. We are looking at possibly our first freeze of the year for many areas along the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s and the lower 30s, but wind chill values will have us feeling colder. Be prepared to bring your pets inside, and to cover your plants!

Looking ahead, rain chances return to begin December. Conditions will be soggy beginning Friday, lasting through the weekend, and to start off next week.

We will continue to keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.