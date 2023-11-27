Top tech gifts for the season

Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cyber Monday is here! Before shoppers hit the stores and their keyboards in search of that perfect gift, Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch cuts through the confusion and dishes out some of her top tech gift ideas like a screen-free audio player for kids, cybersecurity protection, as well as a language learning app, cool earbuds and the latest laptop! Get in-the-know for a more stress-free holiday shopping spree.

