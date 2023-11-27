Advertise With Us
Hire One

Turning chilly!

Some bitter mornings are in store for the region.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - The really chilly air will begin to come in Monday night. By Tuesday morning temps will dip into the mid to upper 30s and once again highs will only be in the upper 50s. Skies will be sunny and it will be dry through the day.

Wednesday we will have the coldest morning of the week with many areas dropping into the lower 30s and even a light freeze for some inland areas. Highs will rebound in the lower 60s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Rain returns Friday with showers and storms likely in the morning. As of now, there’s no severe risk expected.

That system is likely to stall out over our area this weekend. This could mean periods of moderate to heavy rain all weekend. At this point, models are predicting 2+ inches areawide. This is still far out, so things could change, but it’s something to consider if you have weekend plans.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Some bitter mornings are in store for the region.
Turning chilly!
It’s much colder for Monday
Temperatures dropping this week
It’s much colder for Monday
It’s much colder for Monday
Rainy Sunday with cooler weather ahead
Rainy Sunday with cooler weather ahead