Turning chilly!

(WALA) - The really chilly air will begin to come in Monday night. By Tuesday morning temps will dip into the mid to upper 30s and once again highs will only be in the upper 50s. Skies will be sunny and it will be dry through the day.

Wednesday we will have the coldest morning of the week with many areas dropping into the lower 30s and even a light freeze for some inland areas. Highs will rebound in the lower 60s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Rain returns Friday with showers and storms likely in the morning. As of now, there’s no severe risk expected.

That system is likely to stall out over our area this weekend. This could mean periods of moderate to heavy rain all weekend. At this point, models are predicting 2+ inches areawide. This is still far out, so things could change, but it’s something to consider if you have weekend plans.

