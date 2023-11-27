University of South Alabama ‘Home for the Holidays’ holiday concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA will host its annual Holiday Concert and Celebrate 60 Years, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at the Mitchell Center. The theme is “Home for the Holidays.” Admission is free and the community is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

University of South Alabama Professor of Music Thomas Rowell and Chair and Professor of Music Dr. Laura Moore joined us on Studio10 with the details.

About the University of South Alabama:

The University of South Alabama is a comprehensive, global research and teaching university that provides students a quality education in business, the liberal arts, education, engineering, computing, the sciences and healthcare. There are more than 125 academic programs in 10 schools and colleges. This is the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.

