Work begins to improve railroad crossing on Michigan Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve driven over these railroad tracks on Michigan Avenue, you know it’s been an uncomfortable ride.

“As I’m going across it does some really hard booming up under your car or truck,” said Grady Ward. “It feels like a huge speed bump. A really huge, bad need to be fixed speed bump”

Bright and early Monday morning crews started working to fix that speed bump much to the delight of Ward, who lives nearby and has watched the crossing get worse year by year.

“It’s gotten really bad especially on one side like when you’re coming or going across the train tracks it’s got a big hole in it,” said Ward.

The tracks are owned by Alabama Export Railroad who was originally planning to lay down a new wooden crossing to make the repairs. However, the Mobile City Council voted to pitch in $45,000 to make it a smoother process.

“That additional funding is going to give us the ability to have a solid surface and concrete where we’re not having an ongoing collapse between the rails that we’ve had in the past,” said District 2 City Councilman William Carroll.

It’s a pretty extensive process. Crews have already dug up and broken down most of the concrete around the track. Until it’s finished drivers will have to take a detour around the tracks to get where they need to go. But for people like Ward, the improved crossing will be well worth the wait.

“Long as we get the work done, they’re doing it pretty quickly, it looks like they’re doing some good work up there. Anytime is a good time as long as they get it done,” said Ward.

Because this isn’t a city project it’s hard to nail down an exact timeline, but the city says the work is expected to take about 10 days.

