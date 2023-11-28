Advertise With Us
Hire One

12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Health officials say the majority of recent emergency room visits for viral respiratory...
MCHD: Respiratory illnesses increasing in Alabama
The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old steals forklift, leads police chase
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
The announcement came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring...
US aid up in air as final Hamas hostages released