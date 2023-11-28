Advertise With Us
2023 Mobile Rock and Gem Show

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join us for our annual sale of gems, crystals, jewelry, minerals, and fossils. Mobile Rock & Gem Society provides education on rocks & gems to the public and supports scholarships for geology students at local universities. This sale will start on November 24, 2023 at 1 pm. Friday hours: 1 pm to 6 pm; Saturday hours: 9 am to 6 pm; and Sunday hours 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is $5 per day or $7 for a three day pass.

Click here for more information.

