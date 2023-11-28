Adoptions increase in Alabama in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 741 children in Alabama found their forever homes in 2023.

“For every child that is adopted is amazing, so to have over 700 children placed for adoption this past fiscal year is a great cause for celebration,” said Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, co-founder and executive director of Heart Gallery Alabama.

Bearman-Wolnek says adoptions were put on hold during the pandemic.

During those years, courts were closed so families couldn’t finalize custody cases. Right now, there are about 6,000 kids currently in the foster care system.

“We prefer for most of our kids to be able to go back to their biological families or to their family of origin but if not, I’m thankful that they have found permanency and that’s what Heart Gallery does,” said Bearman-Wolnek.

69% of children return to their family members or parents.

To become a parent to a foster child, parents have to receive a 10-week, 30-hour training plus a home and safety study.

Click here to learn more about the Heart Gallery Alabama.

