Alabama Power customers receive notice of a new home repair service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power customers have been receiving notices from the utility about a new service, leaving some people questioning whether the offer is legitimate. FOX10 News reached out to Alabama Power and was told the new Alabama Power Insurance for Exterior Electrical Systems through HomeServe is not a scam.

Here is the notice that was sent by the utility:

Alabama Power introduces new home repair service

Alabama Power understands that an unexpected home repair can be a big disruption and a financial hardship. To help customers address these concerns, Alabama Power is bringing residential customers a new repair service program. The program, available through HomeServe, is designed to help homeowners save money on repairs, ease anxiety around scheduling urgent, covered repairs, and ensure the repairs are completed expertly by a local professional.

“When something goes wrong in your home, it can be inconvenient, financially stressful and worrying,” said Sean Hopkins, Alabama Power Products and Services manager. “With this program, our customers can opt into a repair service plan that will help alleviate some of the challenges that come along with an unexpected home repair. This is another way we are looking out for our customers every day.”

The new service is offered by HomeServe, a leading provider of home service solutions. Alabama Power customers can select plans that cover repairs to customer-owned exterior electrical equipment connecting their home to the Alabama Power distribution system, problems with in-home electrical wiring, or coverage for appliances and consumer electronics that need a repair from a power surge.

Repairs needed due to everyday wear and tear can be costly and are not typically covered by basic homeowner insurance. Plan holders have access to a HomeServe Repair hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to schedule a repair with a local, licensed and insured electrician or other local professionals.

Alabama Power customers will soon receive information in the mail about the new service. Participation in the program is completely voluntary.

Alabama Power is excited to introduce our customers to greater peace of mind with plans from HomeServe. For more information, please visit www.homeserve.com or call HomeServe toll-free at 1-833-492-3893

