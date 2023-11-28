Bay Shore Ballet Academy to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Anna Bowler and Annabel Kenper, two students from the Bay Shore Ballet Academy in Fairhope to discuss the academy’s 26th annual performance of “The Nutcracker.” Performances are scheduled Dec. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bay Shore Ballet Academy.

Bay Shore Ballet Academy offers classical ballet classes for preschool through high school and is hoping to add adult classes in the near future.

