Christmas tree lighting held in Tillman’s Corner

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held its lighting ceremony Monday at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center.

The festivities included hot cocoa, cookies and entertainment.

Coming up on Friday, Dec. 1, the chamber will host its VIP Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the community center. Tickets are $25 per child and includes admittance and dinner for one parent or guardian. An additional parent or guardian can purchase a meal for $10. Click here for more information.

