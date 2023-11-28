Advertise With Us
City of Mobile looks for employers to host intern through YES program

Local stories with Vanessa Pacheco
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is looking for employers that will host an intern through their Youth Empowered for Success, or YES, initiative.

The program is designed for college students interested in gaining valuable workforce experience in the Mobile area. The spring internship program begins Feb. 1, 2024, and ends March 29, 2024.

Employer applications are due by Jan. 5, 2024.

More information is on the city’s YES website.

