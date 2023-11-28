Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cold this morning and will be cold tomorrow too

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - It’s cold out there this morning and it’ll be cold tomorrow morning as well. This is the time of year that Mobile usually has it’s first freeze of the season. Highs today will be in the upper 50s, but a big warmup and a big rain chance is headed this way. Rain returns on Thursday night through the weekend.

There will be numerous chances for rain/storms in this 4 day stretch. There will be breaks in rain coverage for sure, but we could end up picking up several inches of rain over the four-day period. There may be a strong storm or two, but severe threats look low for now but we’ll keep watching. This is certainly the time of year where severe weather could pop up. Highs look to rebound to the mid 60s by Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police

Latest News

Cold this morning and will be cold tomorrow too
Cold this morning and will be cold tomorrow too
Brief cold snap ahead, then weekend soaker possible
Brief cold snap ahead, then weekend soaker possible
Some bitter mornings are in store for the region.
Turning chilly!
It’s much colder for Monday
Temperatures dropping this week