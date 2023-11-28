Cold this morning and will be cold tomorrow too

(WALA) - It’s cold out there this morning and it’ll be cold tomorrow morning as well. This is the time of year that Mobile usually has it’s first freeze of the season. Highs today will be in the upper 50s, but a big warmup and a big rain chance is headed this way. Rain returns on Thursday night through the weekend.

There will be numerous chances for rain/storms in this 4 day stretch. There will be breaks in rain coverage for sure, but we could end up picking up several inches of rain over the four-day period. There may be a strong storm or two, but severe threats look low for now but we’ll keep watching. This is certainly the time of year where severe weather could pop up. Highs look to rebound to the mid 60s by Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday and the weekend.

