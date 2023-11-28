Advertise With Us
Construction to begin on new restrooms in Foley Park

Local stories with Vanessa Pacheco
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - FOLEY – Visitors to downtown Foley will have new public restrooms after the Foley City Council approved nearly $500,000 for the project.

The council awarded $486,616 in funding for the project at John B. Foley Park at the intersection of Alabama 59 and U.S. 98 at the center of the downtown historic district. The facilities will replace the current restrooms at the site with a larger building to accommodate the growing use of the park, said Jeff Phillips, Foley construction manager.

“It’s about 1,200 square feet,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot bigger with more fixtures.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2024 and should wrap up in about six months, Phillips said.

The current restrooms will remain available while the new facilities are under construction, he said. Once the new restrooms are open, the old building will be demolished, according to Phillips.

Local stories with Vanessa Pacheco
Local stories with Vanessa Pacheco