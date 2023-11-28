Advertise With Us
Digital vs Physical Holiday Cards

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jess Lesesky from Shutterfly Discusses the Biggest Holiday Shopping Trends, Digital vs. Physical Holiday Cards, and Holiday Hacks.

When it comes to holiday cards, more than half of all survey respondents say they still mail their cards versus sending via digital and social platforms. Two-thirds also prefer to receive physical cards as opposed to digital ones. Even for today’s digital-savvy Millennial and Gen Z consumers, physical cards and personalized gifts reign supreme in conveying the sentiment of the holiday season.

Interview provided by Shutterfly.

