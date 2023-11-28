Doing Good: LitCon Mobile - Connecting people through books

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - LitCon Mobile is set to take place on December 2 at Bishop State College, promising an incredible experience celebrating literature, creativity, and shared knowledge. Attendees will have the chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions, explore various literary topics, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. The event offers a unique opportunity to discover new authors, gain insights, and build meaningful connections within the vibrant literary community. Renowned authors, industry experts, and influential speakers will be present, inspiring attendees and expanding their literary horizons. LitCon Mobile goes beyond being an event; it’s a platform for fostering creativity, collaboration, and the celebration of storytelling. Save the date and join us for this unforgettable literary extravaganza at Bishop State College on December 2.

LitCon Mobile - Connecting People through books

December 2, 2023

Bishop State College

10:30-12 Writers Symposium

12-4 Authors Expo

litcon.org

IG @Litcon_vibe

Facebook Litcon

For more information: litcon.org or 888.213.8505

About Litcon: LitCon Inc. Nonprofit is a dynamic organization with a mission to cultivate a vibrant literary community through the organization and hosting of an annual literary convention. As a nonprofit entity, LitCon is dedicated to promoting and celebrating the written word, offering a platform for authors, publishers, literary agents, and book enthusiasts to come together, engage in meaningful discussions, network, and collaborate.

LitCon focuses primarily on creating an inclusive and inspiring environment where authors can showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and directly interact with their readers. The convention offers a diverse range of activities, including panel discussions, workshops, book signings, and author readings, all designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of aspiring and established writers alike.

