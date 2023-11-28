ECFR: Electrical malfunction causes house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Fire investigators said an electrical malfunction sparked a blaze that heavily damaged an Escambia County house on Sunday morning.

Investigators said that heavy flames and smoke were showing when crews arrived just before 10 a.m. The fire was under control around 10:40 a.m., authorities said.

The home in the 3700 block of Mobile Highway had significant fire and smoke damage but no injuries or fatalities were reported, authorities said.

