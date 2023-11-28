Advertise With Us
Hire One

ECFR: Electrical malfunction causes house fire

No injuries or fatalities were reported.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Fire investigators said an electrical malfunction sparked a blaze that heavily damaged an Escambia County house on Sunday morning.

Investigators said that heavy flames and smoke were showing when crews arrived just before 10 a.m. The fire was under control around 10:40 a.m., authorities said.

The home in the 3700 block of Mobile Highway had significant fire and smoke damage but no injuries or fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Two exhibits highlight the Montgomery bus boycott
Rosa Parks exhibit on display at Government Plaza
They were invited to play in the NCAA tournament.
South Alabama Jags women's volleyball team heads to tournament
Electronic speed monitoring signs aim to remind drivers to slow down
Fairhope posts new, 15 mph speed limit downtown
NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship underway in Foley
NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship underway in Foley