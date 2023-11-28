Advertise With Us
Fairhope pilot killed after single-engine plane crash in Attalla

A Fairhope pilot was killed after single-engine plane crash in Attalla.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Coroner has identified the victim of a plane crash in Attalla Monday night.

Authorities on the scene of deadly plane crash in Attalla

Charles Walker Pickering Jr. from Fairhope was killed when his plane, described as a Piper Saratoga, crashed around 6 p.m. on a hill between Lemons Hollow Rd. and Rock Hollow Cut Off Rd. in unincorporated Etowah Co. He was the only person on board.

Deputies with the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the Gadsden Fire Department and Attalla Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an explosion.

Explosion captured on camera of deadly plane crash in Etowah County
Explosion captured on camera of deadly plane crash in Etowah County(WBRC)

Plane crash in Attalla
Plane crash in Attalla(WBRC FOX6 News)

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Plane crash in Attalla
Plane crash in Attalla(WBRC FOX6 News)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

