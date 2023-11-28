Fairhope pilot killed after single-engine plane crash in Attalla
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Coroner has identified the victim of a plane crash in Attalla Monday night.
Charles Walker Pickering Jr. from Fairhope was killed when his plane, described as a Piper Saratoga, crashed around 6 p.m. on a hill between Lemons Hollow Rd. and Rock Hollow Cut Off Rd. in unincorporated Etowah Co. He was the only person on board.
Deputies with the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the Gadsden Fire Department and Attalla Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an explosion.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.