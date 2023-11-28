Fairhope posts new, 15 mph speed limit downtown

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers may need to hit the brakes going through downtown Fairhope. The speed limit there officially dropped to 15-miles-per-hour Monday, November 27, 2023. Fairhope Police said the reduction was needed for public safety.

Old habits may be hard to break but slowing from 25 to 15 miles-per-hour speed through downtown Fairhope is a new habit that police said drivers need to develop.

“It’s a slow speed. It’s something that you’re definitely going to have to watch,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

Electronic speed monitoring signs aim to remind drivers to slow down (Hal Scheurich)

And the city’s helping drivers get in the slow-down habit. Electronic speed monitoring signs have been placed alongside the new speed limit signs. They’ve been posted on Fairhope Avenue and Section Street. Lt. Nolte said officers will use discretion in the early stages but that drivers need to be aware and slow down for the safety of pedestrians and other drivers downtown.

“That’s where a lot of accidents happen, is people back out, they don’t see another car coming. At twenty-five miles an hour, that car closes that gap pretty fast in the downtown area,” Nolte explained. “You know, you’ve got so many vehicles downtown and people just trying t6o cross the street can’t necessarily see either, nor can that driver who’s coming up the street when that pedestrian steps out.”

The Fairhope City Council approved the recommendation by the city’s Street and Traffic Control Committee last month to drop the speed limit. The change was expected around the first of the year but happened sooner.

The affected area is made up of several city blocks in the downtown area. The reaction from those experiencing the new speed limit was mixed.

“My first impression was it’s probably the lowest speed limit I’ve ever seen in my life, you know anywhere I’ve ever been, and I don’t know, I think it’s a little…a little too low, you know. A little excessive,” said Steve McNeany.

“Part of the reason we stopped is because we were moving slow and saw some storefronts that we wanted to check out,” offered James Geis. “That’s my opinion. Going slow gives you a chance to do that.”

Those who ignore the new speed limit could get a hefty ticket. Speeding fines start at $191.50 and go up from there.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.