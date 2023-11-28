Advertise With Us
FBI Issues Fake Charity Scam Warning

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the FBI is warning Americans to be on high alert for fake charity scams trying to capitalize on your compassion.

The FBI sending an urgent bulletin on Monday, from the FBI Office in Jacksonville warning that the agency has received multiple complaints, including legitimate email addresses of Israel-based individuals being hacked or spoofed to solicit donations.

Charity scams are prevalent during the holiday giving season, as well as in times of increased conflict such as war, natural disasters, or epidemics. Criminals identify populations in need, some devastated by catastrophes, and use these events to exploit members of the public who support humanitarian efforts.

The most common tactic used are unsolicited emails or phone calls asking for donations to help war victims or people impacted by events in Israel and Gaza. But the FBI says it’s just a ploy to steal money and personal information. The scammers will ask for payment through gift cards, wire transfers or crypto-currency because they can’t be easily traced.

The FBI urges Americans to research any charity before donating. Search their name online and make sure they are registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

You could also find their website through an internet search rather than clicking on any random links, and if you want to support relief efforts, donate to established charities you are familiar with.

During times of crisis, scammers prey on your compassion. But staying vigilant to charity fraud can keep you from becoming the next victim.

FBI Jacksonville reminds the public that charity fraud scams are serious crimes with very real consequences. Report violations to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov) or dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Additional resources:

Charity and Disaster Fraud

Charitable Schemes During Disaster

Safely Donating in Israel-Gaza Crisis

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

