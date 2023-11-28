Freeze warning in effect for most of area tonight

(WALA) - There is a freeze warning across nearly the entire area excluding the near-coastal areas tonight.

Wednesday morning many areas will drop into the lower 30s and even some upper 20s for some inland areas. Highs will rebound in the lower 60s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Rain returns Friday with showers and storms likely in the morning. As of now there’s no severe risk expected. Highs will be in the 70s.

That system is likely to stall out over our area this weekend. This could mean periods of moderate to heavy rain all weekend. At this point models are predicting 2 inches areawide with some locally higher amounts. So, a good soaking is likely. It’s something to consider if you have weekend plans.

