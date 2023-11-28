A freeze warning is in effect for Wednesday morning

(WALA) - Happy Tuesday! It was a chilly start to begin the day, with morning lows dipping down into the upper 30s and the lower to mid-40s. Heading into this afternoon, skies will continue to stay clear, and daytime highs will only max out in the mid- to upper 50s and possibly the lower 60s. We are staying well below average for this afternoon. We will stay dry, with clear skies sticking around overnight.

Heading into Wednesday, we will start off cold once again. A freeze warning is in effect for tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and the lower to mid-30s, but wind chill values will have us feeling colder! Bundle up heading out the door. Make sure to bring your pets inside tonight, and cover your outdoor plants. Sunshine will continue tomorrow, but we will continue to not feel like the end of November, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper 50s and lower 60s once again.

Looking ahead, rain chances return to begin December. Conditions will be soggy beginning Friday, lasting through the weekend, and to start off next week.

Have a great week!

