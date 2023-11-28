Advertise With Us
Hire One

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police

Latest News

Members of the Carter family depart after a repose service for former first lady Rosalynn...
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare civilians when it resumes offensive
A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles, Oct. 4 2022....
Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act